Zelensky calls Scholz, discusses further Ukrainian-German cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram on March 14 that he held a telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss further political, economic, and defense cooperation between the two states.

Zelensky and Scholz discussed future defense cooperation at the level of state and private defense industry representatives. Ukraine's current priorities, namely air defense systems, armored vehicles, and artillery, were also mentioned during the conversation, according to Zelensky.

The president also thanked Germany for joining the Czech-led initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition.

"I welcomed the European Commission's approval of the draft framework for the negotiations (on the possible accession of Ukraine to the EU)," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine has completed all the four legislative steps defined by the European Commission in the EU Enlargement Package, which is a basis for the approval of the negotiation framework. Now, the next move is with the member states."

Zelensky added that he and Scholz discussed an allied conference on supporting Ukraine held on Feb. 26 in Paris and "coordinated positions" with the chancellor before the meeting of the Weimar Triangle on March 15, which will involve Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The leaders also discussed the upcoming conference on Ukraine's restoration, URC-2024, which will take place in Berlin in June, and Germany's participation in organizing the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland later this year.

Zelensky and Scholz's conversation took place amid the news that the German parliament's lower chamber, the Bundestag, voted against the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine for the third time in 2024.

Scholz previously explained his opposition to providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles, referring to the alleged risk of drawing Berlin into the war.

Ukraine has received other long-range missiles, such as the Storm Shadow from the U.K. and the French-made SCALP.