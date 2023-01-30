Zelensky comes to Mykolaiv with Danish PM, meets with local officials

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Mykolaiv on Jan. 30 under Denmark's patronage of the city's restoration, according to the President's Office. Two leaders inspected the infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks and met with wounded Ukrainian servicemen treated in one of the local hospitals.

Zelensky and Frederiksen came to see the building of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, partially destroyed by a deadly Russian missile attack on Mar. 29, reads the President's Office report.

They also visited Mykolaiv Sea Trade Port, where the two leaders saw oil storage tanks damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks, as well as a heating point equipped with a water purification and distribution unit under a project implemented with Denmark's assistance.

"From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Denmark has been helping Mykolaiv and supporting the city…Denmark was one of the first to help Mykolaiv in providing residents with drinking water," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president also held a meeting with regional and city leaders and local heads of law enforcement agencies, according to the President's Office.

The attendees discussed the operational situation in Ukraine's south, ongoing Russian drone and missile attacks, the reconstruction of the local infrastructure and educational institutions, as well as recovery of the region's economy.

Reuters reported on Jan. 19 that Denmark would donate 19 French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine upon Zelensky's request.

Denmark was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.