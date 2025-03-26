Zelensky arrives in France to meet Macron ahead of 'coalition of the willing' summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Paris on March 26 for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian government spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov told Suspilne.

The two presidents are expected to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine ahead of a "coalition of the willing" summit.

The Paris summit on March 27 will bring together Germany, Poland, the U.K., and other coalition members who have pledged to support Ukraine's post-war security.

The initiative was first introduced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a March 2 summit in London, where European and other leaders discussed support for Kyiv.

Over 30 countries have expressed willingness to contribute to the coalition's peacekeeping force, Starmer's spokesperson said on March 17, confirming that the initiative has entered an "operational phase."

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a settlement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later publicly rejected the idea.

During his meeting with Zelensky, Macron is also expected to reaffirm France's commitment to increasing military and financial aid for Ukraine, according to Le Monde.