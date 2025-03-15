The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ceasefire, Ukraine, Russia, Andriy Yermak, Andrii Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Peace Talks
Edit post

Zelensky appoints Yermak to lead Ukraine's peace delegation

by Kollen Post and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2025 5:02 PM 2 min read
Andrii Yermak (L), Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Boris Johnson (R), former Prime Minister of the U.K., shake hands on Feb. 24, 2024 in Kyiv. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on March 15 creating a new delegation for international peace negotiations.

The delegation will be led by Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, the decree, published on the president's website, says. Other members include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Yermak's deputy, Pavlo Palisa.

According to the decree, Yermak, as head of the delegation, has the authority to modify its composition with the approval of the foreign minister. He can also bring on additional government officials, experts, and advisors.

Yermak, Sybiha and Umerov also comprised the delegation who negotiated a deal with U.S. representatives in Jeddah for a 30-day ceasefire with fairly limited conditions, including a vague offer to allow U.S. companies into Ukrainian precious mineral mining.

Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. are currently locked in negotiations over a potential ceasefire. After a U.S. delegation was in Moscow this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to a ceasefire deal, but listed a number of demands of Ukraine that would effectively subjugate Ukraine.

Following the talks in Moscow, President Donald Trump said that the "U.S. has received 'some pretty good news' on Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, without providing further details.

Yermak has been described in the past as the most powerful chief of staff in Ukraine's history, and has attracted criticism for accumulating unprecedented power and influence within the Zelensky's Presidential Office.

Late last year, Politico included Yermak among the finalists for the "dreamers" category as part of its yearly list of the most influential people in Europe.

"Nearly three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak’s focus has moved from trying to win the war to trying to win the peace," Politico wrote of Yermak.

The former television producer became Zelensky’s chief of staff in 2020, becoming an indispensable gatekeeper for the Ukrainian president, dubbed "The Fixer" by Politico.

UK’s Starmer says ‘troops on the ground and planes in the sky’ could secure Ukraine peace deal
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced today that an expanded coalition of nations is ramping up efforts to back Ukraine in peace negotiations with Russia, following a high-level virtual summit in London on March 15.
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

Authors: Kollen Post, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
7:59 PM

Ukraine troops in Kursk Oblast must surrender, Putin claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 14 that Ukrainian soldiers must surrender in Kursk Oblast after U.S. President Donald Trump's request to "spare" the troops he claimed are surrounded. Ukraine denied claims that the country's troops are surrounded at any part of the front.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.