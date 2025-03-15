Zelensky appoints Yermak to lead Ukraine's peace delegation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on March 15 creating a new delegation for international peace negotiations.

The delegation will be led by Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, the decree, published on the president's website, says. Other members include Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Yermak's deputy, Pavlo Palisa.

According to the decree, Yermak, as head of the delegation, has the authority to modify its composition with the approval of the foreign minister. He can also bring on additional government officials, experts, and advisors.

Yermak, Sybiha and Umerov also comprised the delegation who negotiated a deal with U.S. representatives in Jeddah for a 30-day ceasefire with fairly limited conditions, including a vague offer to allow U.S. companies into Ukrainian precious mineral mining.

Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. are currently locked in negotiations over a potential ceasefire. After a U.S. delegation was in Moscow this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to a ceasefire deal, but listed a number of demands of Ukraine that would effectively subjugate Ukraine.

Following the talks in Moscow, President Donald Trump said that the "U.S. has received 'some pretty good news' on Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, without providing further details.

Yermak has been described in the past as the most powerful chief of staff in Ukraine's history, and has attracted criticism for accumulating unprecedented power and influence within the Zelensky's Presidential Office.

Late last year, Politico included Yermak among the finalists for the "dreamers" category as part of its yearly list of the most influential people in Europe.

"Nearly three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak’s focus has moved from trying to win the war to trying to win the peace," Politico wrote of Yermak.

The former television producer became Zelensky’s chief of staff in 2020, becoming an indispensable gatekeeper for the Ukrainian president, dubbed "The Fixer" by Politico.