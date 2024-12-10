Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.

Politico partially unveiled its list of 28 people expected to be the most influential in the year ahead. The individuals were divided into three categories: the doers are "those most adept at imposing their will," the dreamers, "whose bold ideas are driving the conversation," and disruptors," or "those shaking up the status quo."

"Nearly three years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak’s focus has moved from trying to win the war to trying to win the peace," Politico introduced Yermak. The former television producer became Zelensky’s chief of staff in 2020, becoming an indispensable gatekeeper for the Ukrainian president, dubbed "The Fixer" by Politico.

Yermak has been described as the most powerful chief of staff in Ukraine's history, attracting criticism for accumulating unprecedented power and influence within the Presidential Office.

Another candidate on the list was Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbed "The Imperialist."

"By patiently playing the long game, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be achieving his goal of fracturing the West and conquering parts of Ukraine," Politico introduced the Russian leader.

Despite high inflation, a tumbling ruble, and hundreds of thousands of "compatriots sent to their deaths," Putin’s grip on power seems secure, Politico wrote.

A notable change, highlighted by Politico, is the representation of Eastern Europe on the list. Four Poles are on the list, "underscoring Warsaw’s growing relevance," as well as ultranationalist and right-wing figures such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or France’s Marine Le Pen.