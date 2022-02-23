Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, Business, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Rinat Akhmetov
Edit post

Zelensky announces ‘economic patriotism’ program, meets with top 50 businesses

by Natalia Datskevych February 23, 2022 11:53 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to the nation in the early hours of Feb. 22, following Russia's recognition of the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine as independent states.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Companies in Ukraine are about to receive temporary tax and legal relief amid growing threats of a full-scale war with Russia.

On Feb. 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a program on “economic patriotism,” which will ease the tax burden, including possibly reducing value-added tax from current 20% to 8% on petrol and diesel, and fewer inspections.

“Business should protect our economy, finances, and create jobs. We need to be strengthening the country together, each on its own front,” he said.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the 20-member Voice party, the government plans to generate funds for the program by raising rent payments for gas producers.

This will happen after the parliament passes in the second reading the bill No. 7038. The announced program was submitted in the form of amendments to the bill.

Although there are still no clear details on the program, with the help of such incentives the government plans to gain economic independence, “especially in the energy sector,” said Zelensky.

However, some experts doubt the VAT reduction on diesel and gasoline will be an effective tool since Ukraine imports 80% of all fuel mostly from Russia and Belarus.

According to Oleg Nivievskyi, an assistant professor at Kyiv School of Economics, lower fuel prices will only raise demand and “worsen (energy) dependence.”

Plus, only car owners, especially owners of expensive cars that burn a lot of fuel, will benefit from such steps,  Nivievskyi believes. The economist also noted that fuel prices usually fall less that the tax will be reduced.

For instance, in the EU, the price is usually reduced by only a third of how much the tax has been reduced.

“It’s better to reduce the VAT rate in all sectors of the economy, rather than for specific products,” said Nivievskyi.

At the same time, the expert was sure that fewer inspections and lower tax burden for businesses may have a positive economic impact.

Truce with oligarchs

On Feb. 23, owners of Ukraine’s top 50 businesses, including oligarchs Rinat Akhmetov and Victor Pinchuk, met at the President’s Office.

Citing an unnamed participant, who was invited to the meeting, Ukrainska Pravda reported that he said that “business is ready to help the country in this difficult time and let go of grudges.”

Ukraine’s richest man Akhmetov, whose fortune reached $11.7 billion last year, announced that his holding SCM will pay $34 million (Hr 1 billion) in taxes in advance to support the country.

“More than ever, Ukraine needs stability of the state finances,” he said, SCM reported.

SCM’s assets include a metallurgical plant in Mariupol, a Ukrainian-controlled industrial city in Donetsk Oblast. The city is one of the closest to the Russian-occupied territories.

Zelensky asked top business people to stay in Ukraine while he “does his best for peace.”

Among other speakers at the meeting were the chief of general staff, head of that nation's defense intelligence agency, and defense minister. Prime Minister Denys Shmygal was also present, but did not speak.

“It was productive. Business owners are ready to lend a hand,” said Serhiy Nikiforov, the spokesperson for the president, Interfax reported.

Andriy Stavnitser, co-owner of TIS Group, Ukraine’s largest private sea port, said that he was satisfied with the meeting.

"I think that after the meeting each one of us are feeling more confident," Stavnitser said.

Natalia Datskevych
Natalia Datskevych
Natalia Datskevych is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, she worked as business reporter for the Kyiv Post. She studied economic theory at Kyiv National Economic University and holds a Ph.D in economic science.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.