Zelensky and Italian PM Meloni hold call

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 4:07 PM 1 min read
President Zelensky holds a call with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni on Nov. 15, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni held a phone call, Zelensky posted on social media on Nov. 15.

"Italy is demonstrating powerful leadership, and I anticipate that its 2024 G7 Presidency will yield even more important results," Zelensky said.

The two discussed ongoing defense cooperation and agreed to start working on bilateral security guarantees.

The need to speed up the adoption of the 12th EU sanctions package on Russia was also discussed, Zelensky said.

He thanked Meloni for "Italy's strong steps in support of Ukraine."

"President Meloni confirmed the Italian Government's continuous all-round support for the Ukrainian authorities with the aim of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace," a statement released by the Italian government said.

In early November, audio from a prank call from two Russian comedians that took place in September was released.

Thinking she was speaking to African leaders, Meloni spoke of "a lot of tiredness" over the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky met with Meloni during his official visit to Rome in May 2023, during which she said that "we are betting on Ukraine's victory."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
