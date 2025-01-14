Skip to content
Zelensky addresses personnel transfer controversy, orders Air Force commander not to reassign specialists to Ground Forces

by Sonya Bandouil January 15, 2025 12:02 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a prayer breakfast for the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on Dec. 6, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the controversy surrounding the reassignment of Air Force personnel to the Ground Forces, in his evening address on Jan. 14.

Reports indicated that since 2024, thousands of Air Force soldiers have been transferred to the Ground Forces. The latest directive was issued on Jan. 11, when Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi issued an order to transfer over 5,000 Air Force personnel to Ground Forces units.

A senior Air Force officer, speaking anonymously, said transfers have now reached a "critical level," with unit staffing dropping to 50%.

However, this move has sparked significant debate and concern about its impact on the Air Force’s operational capabilities.

Zelensky directed Anatolii Kryvonozhko, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, to ensure the Air Force maintains its required personnel levels and to address public concerns about recent transfers to the Ground Forces.

"There has been much concern and discussion today regarding these reassignments. I have instructed that everything be explained to the public and not to reduce the ranks of specialists critical to the Air Force – aviation, air defense, and mobile fire units,” he said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also weighed in, reassuring the public that critical engineering and aviation specialists servicing aircraft are not being transferred.

Instead, selected Air Force personnel are undergoing training to address personnel shortages in infantry and other units.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
11:08 PM

Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM.

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.
10:55 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.
