Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Council, European Union, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky addresses European Council summit participants, emphasizes Ukraine's need for more air defense systems

by Sonya Bandouil April 18, 2024 6:19 AM 1 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed European Council summit participants on April 17, calling for urgent assistance with air defense systems in order to counter daily Russian attacks.

During a teleconference address to the leaders of EU countries, Zelensky began by mentioning the recent attack on Chernihiv, which resulted in significant casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

"It reflects our current main need: the need for air defense," Zelensky said. He emphasized that these attacks happen every day.

Zelensky noted the disparity between responses to Ukraine versus Israel, highlighting that while Ukraine defends its airspace alone, allied countries jointly shot down almost all drones and missiles Iran fired at Israel a few days ago.

“Our Ukrainian skies and the skies of our neighbors deserve the same level of security,” he said.

Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's recent decision to provide additional Patriot air defense systems and missiles.

Germany to send additional Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine
Berlin will provide Ukraine with one more Patriot air defense system amid intensified Russian attacks, the German Defense Ministry announced on April 13.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.