Zelensky addresses European Council summit participants, emphasizes Ukraine's need for more air defense systems

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed European Council summit participants on April 17, calling for urgent assistance with air defense systems in order to counter daily Russian attacks.

During a teleconference address to the leaders of EU countries, Zelensky began by mentioning the recent attack on Chernihiv, which resulted in significant casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

"It reflects our current main need: the need for air defense," Zelensky said. He emphasized that these attacks happen every day.

Zelensky noted the disparity between responses to Ukraine versus Israel, highlighting that while Ukraine defends its airspace alone, allied countries jointly shot down almost all drones and missiles Iran fired at Israel a few days ago.

“Our Ukrainian skies and the skies of our neighbors deserve the same level of security,” he said.

Zelensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany's recent decision to provide additional Patriot air defense systems and missiles.