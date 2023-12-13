Zelensky says Ukraine has fulfilled EU membership obligations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has fulfilled membership obligations set by the European Commission, President Zelensky told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a phone call on Dec. 13, the presidential office revealed.

Kyiv wants to join the EU bloc and further integrate with the West as it defends against Russia’s assault. Brussels has dangled the prospect of membership conditioned on substantial reforms to Ukraine's legal and judicial system, but has not provided a straightforward roadmap to accession.

EU leaders gather Dec. 14 in Brussels to vote on membership talks for Ukraine. But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has vowed to block the proposal, which needs a unanimous decision by all 27 states.

“I believe that unity will prevail at tomorrow's meeting of the European Council and the European Union will once again confirm its strength and leadership,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv is concerned Western military support is drying up two years after Russia's full-scale invasion. Zelensky this week will turn to the EU to make his case for more aid after failing to persuade the U.S. Congress to boost military support.



