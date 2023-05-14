Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine 'almost ready' for successful counter-offensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 7:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 14 that Ukraine has almost enough weapons to begin its long-anticipated counter-offensive and that Ukrainian soldiers are "almost ready for success."

At a press conference during a visit to Berlin, Zelensky insisted that more weapons are needed for a counteroffensive.

Zelensky, who was in Rome a day earlier, said it would take "a few more visits (to European capitals) and that's it."

The Ukrainian leader's comments about the counter-offensive come amid speculation over the timeframe of the anticipated operation.

In an interview published on May 11, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs "a bit more time" to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive as the country is waiting for the delivery of pledged military aid.

Zelensky said that combat brigades, some of which were trained by NATO members, are "ready" for the long-awaited counter-offensive. However, the Ukrainian army still needs "some things," particularly armored vehicles, which "arrive in batches."

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
