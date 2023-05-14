Zelensky: Ukraine 'almost ready' for successful counter-offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 14 that Ukraine has almost enough weapons to begin its long-anticipated counter-offensive and that Ukrainian soldiers are "almost ready for success."

At a press conference during a visit to Berlin, Zelensky insisted that more weapons are needed for a counteroffensive.

Zelensky, who was in Rome a day earlier, said it would take "a few more visits (to European capitals) and that's it."

The Ukrainian leader's comments about the counter-offensive come amid speculation over the timeframe of the anticipated operation.

In an interview published on May 11, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs "a bit more time" to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive as the country is waiting for the delivery of pledged military aid.

Zelensky said that combat brigades, some of which were trained by NATO members, are "ready" for the long-awaited counter-offensive. However, the Ukrainian army still needs "some things," particularly armored vehicles, which "arrive in batches."