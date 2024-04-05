Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, National Guard, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Tanks
Zelenksy appoints Volodymyr Hordiychuk as new commander of National Guard

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 1:34 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi at a flag-raising ceremony at the Memorial to the Defenders of the Bucha Community in Bucha, Kyiv Oblasy, on March 31, 2024, the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Volodymyr Hordiychuk as the new deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NSU), the President's Office announced on April 5.

The National Guard is a unit of internal troops that operates under the Interior Ministry. The force is responsible for protecting public order, guarding strategically important facilities, and countering armed groups.

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry reported that the NSU destroyed or disabled 112 Russian tanks in the first month of 2024, with an estimated total value of over $300 million.

According to media reports, Hordiychuk is a native of Zhytomyr Oblast. He was educated at the Kyiv Institute of the Ukrainian Air Force and also earned a master's degree.

Between 2014 and 2016, Hordiychuk served as the first deputy head of the Eastern Territorial Department of the NSU before he was appointed to the position of the head of the Western Territorial Administration of the NSU. Since 2019, he was working as the head of the Central Territorial Administration of the National Guard.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
