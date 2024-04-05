Zelenksy appoints Volodymyr Hordiychuk as new commander of National Guard

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Volodymyr Hordiychuk as the new deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NSU), the President's Office announced on April 5.

The National Guard is a unit of internal troops that operates under the Interior Ministry. The force is responsible for protecting public order, guarding strategically important facilities, and countering armed groups.

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry reported that the NSU destroyed or disabled 112 Russian tanks in the first month of 2024, with an estimated total value of over $300 million.

According to media reports, Hordiychuk is a native of Zhytomyr Oblast. He was educated at the Kyiv Institute of the Ukrainian Air Force and also earned a master's degree.

Between 2014 and 2016, Hordiychuk served as the first deputy head of the Eastern Territorial Department of the NSU before he was appointed to the position of the head of the Western Territorial Administration of the NSU. Since 2019, he was working as the head of the Central Territorial Administration of the National Guard.