Minister: 112 Russian tanks worth $300 million destroyed or disabled by National Guard in January

by Mariia Tril February 1, 2024 1:52 PM 1 min read
Russian T-90 tank destroyed by the Ukrainian army as the first anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine nears in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo by Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukraine's National Guard has destroyed or disabled 112 Russian tanks in the first month of 2024, with an estimated total value of over $300 million, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, said on Feb. 1.

The list includes around 10 T-90 "Proryv” (Breakthrough) tanks, “that Russia has boasted about.”

"The National Guardsmen have repeatedly proven that there are no 'impenetrable' targets for Ukrainian 'birds’ (drones),” Klymenko said, sharing video evidence of some of the successful strikes.

The National Guard is a military force under the command of the Interior Ministry.

Russian forces have lost a total of 339 tanks in the past month, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Russia has lost 6,322 tanks in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the General Staff.

Besides, Russia has also lost 11,773 armored fighting vehicles, 12,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, and 7,136 drones during this time.

Opinion: How many tanks does Russia have left?
How many tanks does Russia really have left? This question has come up quite frequently in discussions, and it’s simply impossible to find a precise answer – Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov probably don’t even know. But this doesn’t deter us
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Author: Mariia Tril
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
