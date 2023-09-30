Zaporizhzhia missile strike injures five, damages infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were injured on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia as the result of a Russian missile attack that also damaged five homes and a unit of infrastructure on Sept. 30, according to the regional military administration.



Suspilne journalists in the city heard two explosions at 10:20 a.m.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yuriy Malashko said the two strikes were delivered between 10:06 and 10:20 a.m., targeting the Matviivka community.



Authorities have yet to disclose the types of missiles that were used, but the strikes were conducted during a ballistic missiles alert.



Only one of the victims was hospitalized and the rest declined, after receiving medical aid.