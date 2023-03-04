Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zaporizhzhia attack death toll rises to 11, victims include 8-month-old girl and her family

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2023 6:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the State Emergency Services, the 11 people killed in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2 included an 8-month-old girl and her entire family.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a residential building in the early hours of March 2. As of 4:30 p.m., rescuers found a woman's body under the rubble, bringing the death toll to 11.

The emergency service reported that first responders had rescued 11 people. Twenty people were evacuated from the heavily damaged building.

Russian missile attack's survivors in Zaporizhzhia: ‘Only fascists could do that’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.