Yermak meets with Blinken in Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak on Nov. 13 to discuss air defense equipment and winter preparations, Blinken's team said in a post on X.



Yermak thanked the Biden administration, both houses of Congress and the American people for its security guarantees saying they are "critical to guaranteeing stability in our state and bringing victory closer."



Tensions are high in Washington as Republicans and Democrats are struggling to produce a consensus which will keep the federal government funded.



U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed on Nov. 11 a new proposal to keep the federal government open, a plan which excludes additional funding for Ukraine.



With just four legislative days left until the federal government shutdown deadline, lawmakers are scrambling to produce a consensus.