Xi declares readiness to bring China-Russia ties to 'new height' in call with Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared readiness to lead China-Russian relations to "a new height" together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's press service reported on Jan. 21 after a video call between the two leaders.

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine and has become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry. Beijing has nevertheless denied accusations of supporting Russia's military efforts.

In the call with Putin, Xi added that China is ready to stand with Russia to "face external uncertainties based on maintaining the stability and stress resistance of China-Russia relations for the prosperity of the two countries, international justice, and equality."

The Chinese president stressed that bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is gradually expanding and that joint trade is trending upward.

Putin, in turn, noted a 7% increase in trade between the two countries, which amounts to more than $220 billion. The Russian president also called China Russia's leading trading partner.

"China is the largest consumer of Russian energy resources. We hold the first place in terms of oil exports to China. Five years ago, together with you, we launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and today Russia has taken the first place in natural gas supplies to China," Putin said.

Since February 2022, Putin has visited China twice — first just days before launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and again in May 2024. Xi visited Russia in March 2023, where he was welcomed by his "dear friend" Putin.

Beijing has also positioned itself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, sending envoy Li Hui on multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy in Europe.

China has criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying arms to Ukraine, while NATO has named Beijing a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.