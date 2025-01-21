Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, China, Russian-Chinese relations, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping
Edit post

Xi declares readiness to bring China-Russia ties to 'new height' in call with Putin

by Kateryna Hodunova January 21, 2025 1:32 PM 2 min read
Russian leader Vladimir Putin and China's leader Xi Jinping at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2023. (Grigory Sysoyev/Pool/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared readiness to lead China-Russian relations to "a new height" together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's press service reported on Jan. 21 after a video call between the two leaders.

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine and has become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry. Beijing has nevertheless denied accusations of supporting Russia's military efforts.

In the call with Putin, Xi added that China is ready to stand with Russia to "face external uncertainties based on maintaining the stability and stress resistance of China-Russia relations for the prosperity of the two countries, international justice, and equality."

The Chinese president stressed that bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is gradually expanding and that joint trade is trending upward.

Putin, in turn, noted a 7% increase in trade between the two countries, which amounts to more than $220 billion. The Russian president also called China Russia's leading trading partner.

"China is the largest consumer of Russian energy resources. We hold the first place in terms of oil exports to China. Five years ago, together with you, we launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, and today Russia has taken the first place in natural gas supplies to China," Putin said.

Since February 2022, Putin has visited China twice — first just days before launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and again in May 2024. Xi visited Russia in March 2023, where he was welcomed by his "dear friend" Putin.

Beijing has also positioned itself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, sending envoy Li Hui on multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy in Europe.

China has criticized the U.S. and its allies for "exacerbating" the war by supplying arms to Ukraine, while NATO has named Beijing a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.

Trump’s China strategy hinges on crippling Russia’s economy
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is determined to confront China economically and strategically. This is a difficult problem, because so many goods purchased in the United States have supply chains with deep roots in the Chinese manufacturing base. If new U.S. tariffs cause the Chinese renminbi to…
The Kyiv IndependentSimon Johnson
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:04 AM  (Updated: )

Trump pauses US foreign development aid for 90 days, orders review.

In the executive order, Donald Trump wrote that "the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," without mentioning specific examples.
9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.