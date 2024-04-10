Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, United States, US aid, Technology
Edit post

WSJ: Small US-made drones perform poorly in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek April 10, 2024 10:36 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Skydio quadcopter drone of the U.S. military hovers over the venue of the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on September 19, 2023, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Small drones made by U.S. startups have performed poorly on Ukrainian battlefields, being regarded as expensive and glitchy by their users, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 10.

Unmanned systems have become a key capability for both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war, as Kyiv is ramping up domestic production and imports of drones.

The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with a number of smaller American-made drones, but they have failed to make a meaningful impact, the Journal wrote.

Drone company executives, Ukrainian officials, and former U.S. defense officials told the outlet that these unmanned aircraft are often expensive, glitchy, and difficult to repair.

They are also reportedly susceptible to Russian electronic warfare systems, which makes them fly off course and get lost.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

"The general reputation for every class of U.S. drone in Ukraine is that they don't work as well as other systems," said Adam Bry, the CEO of the Skydio company that supplied Ukraine with hundreds of its own drones.

Kyiv has been increasingly turning to cheaper Chinese drones, such as off-the-shelf hardware from SZ DJI Technology. Ukrainian companies are relying on Chinese components for domestic drone production, according to the Journal.

China is also a crucial source of drones for Russia. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted last October that the majority of drones that Russia currently has come from Chinese imports.

U.S.-made drones had at least some successes, for example, in investigations of Russian war crimes, search and rescue operations, or scouting, the Wall Street Journal wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said that Ukraine has the capacity to produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to produce 2 million drones by the end of the year.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:28 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 14 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 9. At least 50 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
1:45 AM

Defense committee concludes its review of mobilization bill.

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee finished reviewing all the amendments to a mobilization bill and removed provisions on demobilization and rotation of military personnel, lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on April 9.
8:00 PM

US delivers confiscated weapons to Ukraine.

A large shipment of confiscated weapons intended for Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was delivered to the Ukrainian military, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on April 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.