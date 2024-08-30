Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Prague, Russia, Ukraine, Czechia, Petr Pavel
Edit post

Von der Leyen criticizes those who 'muddy the waters' on Ukraine at Globsec conference

by Martin Fornusek August 30, 2024 2:48 PM 3 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the Globsec forum in Prague, Czechia, on Aug. 30, 2024. (Ray Baseley/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Aug. 30 criticized certain EU politicians for "muddying the waters" and shifting the blame for Russia's war on Ukraine, drawing historical comparisons to Soviet aggression in Central Europe.

"They blame the war not on the invader but on the invaded. Not on (Vladimir) Putin's lust for power, but on Ukraine's thirst for freedom," von der Leyen said at the Globsec conference in Prague, attended by the Kyiv Independent.

"So I want to ask them: would you ever blame the Hungarians for the Soviet invasion of 1956? Would you ever blame the Czechs for the Soviet oppression of 1968?"

Von der Leyen, recently re-elected as head of the EU's executive arm, did not name these politicians, but insinuated they hail from Central Europe.

The Hungarian and Slovak governments have been vocal critics of the EU's support for Ukraine, opposing military aid while continuing to strengthen economic ties with Russia.

"The Kremlin's behavior was evil and atrocious back then, and it is evil and atrocious today," the EU official said.

Von der Leyen also criticized Europe's pre-2022 "illusion" that greater economic integration with Russia would lead to more stability.

"What was supposed to be the source of security, because the source of vulnerability," von der Leyen said, adding that Putin's attempts at energy blackmail has failed as Europe has developed its own capacities.

She emphasized that Europe has begun taking its defense seriously, but warned that significant work and investment are needed.

To that end, she announced plans to introduce the first-ever EU Defense Commissioner. Currently, security and defense issues are handled by various officials, such as the Market Commissioner and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

Earlier at the Globsec conference, Czech President Petr Pavel noted that Ukraine and its allies are facing "a long conflict with an uncertain outcome."

"The time can, however, work in Ukraine's and our favor, but only if we pull ourselves together and learn lessons of the past 2.5 years," Pavel said.

"At this point, we are dealing with Russia that still believes it has no reason to change its course of action."

Pavel called for long-term, predictable support, stronger sanctions enforcement, and outreach to third countries to prevent them from helping Moscow evade sanctions.

"Russia must grow to an understanding that persisting in this misguided war will no longer be in their interest," Pavel said.

"The Ukrainians are doing more than their part to drive this message home. They pay the highest price – their lives. Whatever we do to support them will never bear the same price tag."

Government officials, experts, and journalists from Europe and beyond have gathered in Prague for the three-day conference, which is addressing today's main security challenges, with Russia's war as a key focus.

‘The goal should be strategic defeat of Russia’ – Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds
Editor’s note: The transcript of this interview has been edited for clarity. Latvia has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since the start of the all-out war. Sharing a border with both Russia and its ally Belarus, the small Baltic country understands Ukraine’s struggle all too well. As
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.