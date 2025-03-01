World stars show support for Ukraine after the White House clash

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several American and European actors and writers published words of support for Ukraine on their social media after the U.S. President Donald Trump clashed in a heated argument with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

Pedro Pascal, American actor starring in "Narcos," "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us" posted several Instagram stories in support of Ukraine and Zelensky.

"Courage has a name," he wrote in a post featuring the map of Ukraine, also sharing supportive posts from actresses Elizabeth Banks and Piper Perabo, as well as Zelensky's portraits.

"Stay on the right side of history," he added.

Actress Elizabeth Banks posted a Ukrainian flag alongside a statement: "I support Ukraine."

American actor Misha Collins, an ambassador of United24 initiative founded by Zelensky, wrote on X that he's thankful to the Ukrainian president and all of Ukraine for "standing up to the bullies."

"What I saw was two pompous, traitorous cowards trying to force a courageous leader to kiss their rings. So embarrassed for my country," Collins wrote.

Catherine Deneuve, a veteran French actress, opened the 50th César Film Awards ceremony on the stage in Paris with a Ukrainian flag pin on her chest, dedicating the ceremony to Ukraine. She has expressed her support on multiple occasions since 2023.

American historian and writer Timothy Snyder also wrote on X to back up Zelensky after the White House clash, critisizing Trump and Vance's actions.

"Trump and Vance act as if the problem is that Ukraine is resisting an ongoing Russian invasion. The problem is the ongoing Russian invasion. If they want to use American power to stop the war, apply it to the aggressor. Abusing the victim is not going to end a war of aggression," he wrote.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who became a United24 ambassador in 2024, wrote a post on Instagram to tell Ukrainians that she "sees them and fees their pain."

"I beg all compassionate public figures, billionaires, elected officials, all the leaders and people of the world who believe in democracy— help us overcome this madness. The fight against this regime and against fascism depends on you all." Milano wrote.

Actor Ben Stiller and writer Joan Rowling also publicly supported Ukraine in their social media.

After the clash, many European leaders expressed their support of Ukraine and Zelensky, while several pro-Russian European politicians openly supported Trump.