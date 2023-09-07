Women with medical education to be considered eligible for military enlistment

This audio is created with AI assistance

Women with a medical or pharmaceutical education must register at military enlistment offices from Oct. 1, Fedir Venislavskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative in parliament, said on Sept. 7.

This will mean that these women, like Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, will not be able to leave the country without special permission.

Under martial law, they must stay in Ukraine as they may be called up at any moment for military service.

However, there are a number of exemptions to this rule, for example, if someone is still a student or has a certain medical condition.

Venislavskyi added that "there are currently no plans to expand the list of disciplines which will require women to register," he said.