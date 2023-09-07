Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Women with medical education to be considered eligible for military enlistment

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 7:09 PM 1 min read
A paramedic from the Hospitallers is a Ukrainian medical battalion takes care of a wounded soldier at the resuscitation bus on August 11, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Elena Tita/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Women with a medical or pharmaceutical education must register at military enlistment offices from Oct. 1, Fedir Venislavskyi, President Volodymyr Zelensky's representative in parliament, said on Sept. 7.

This will mean that these women, like Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, will not be able to leave the country without special permission.

Under martial law, they must stay in Ukraine as they may be called up at any moment for military service.

However, there are a number of exemptions to this rule, for example, if someone is still a student or has a certain medical condition.

Venislavskyi added that "there are currently no plans to expand the list of disciplines which will require women to register," he said.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
