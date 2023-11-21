Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House: Wagner prepares to provide air defense to Hezbollah or Iran

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2023 9:37 PM 1 min read
John Kirby speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The declassified White House intelligence confirms that the Russian Wagner Group has been preparing to provide air defense capabilities to either Iran or Hezbollah, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Nov. 21.

While the report did not clarify where the missile system would be coming from, Kirby said that the mercenary group is likely following instructions from the Russian government.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 2 that according to an unnamed U.S. official, Wagner may be providing Pantsir anti-aircraft systems to Hezbollah.

"We are prepared to use our counterterrorism sanctions authorities against Russian individuals or entities making these destabilizing transfers," Kirby said.

Moscow has been deepening military cooperation with Tehran, securing extensive supplies of Shahed "kamikaze" drones used in airstrikes against Ukraine. The U.S. is also concerned that Iran is preparing to supply ballistic missiles to Russia, Kirby said.

Both Wagner fighters and members of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, operated in Syria for years, fighting alongside Bashar al-Assad's government troops. The Syrian dictator is also a close ally of both Russia and Iran.

Worries over potential military supplies to Hezbollah are aggravated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. While not joining the Hamas' attack directly, the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military have exchanged rocket fire over the past weeks.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.