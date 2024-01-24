Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House cannot confirm claims that Ukrainian POWs were in Belgorod Oblast plane crash

by Nate Ostiller January 24, 2024 8:35 PM 1 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House is aware of claims that Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were on a Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed in Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 but is "not in a position to confirm them," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Russian authorities confirmed earlier that the plane had crashed and later claimed that 65 Ukrainian POWs were on board. Ukraine has not confirmed that was the case, although Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR, as it is known in Ukraine) verified that a prisoner swap was planned for Jan. 24.

Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the plane crash.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the plane was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses operating from Kharkiv Oblast, and said that all 65 POWs were killed, along with three Russian officers and six crew members.

Kirby said the White House had seen the reports of the crash but had no further insights.

"Obviously (we are) doing the best we can to try to get more clarity and more information on it," he added.

Lavrov calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over plane crash
Speaking at the UN, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the plane crash a “terrorist attack” and held Ukraine responsible.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.