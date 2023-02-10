Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: Biden to visit Poland before Ukraine war anniversary.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2023 10:17 PM 2 min read
President Joe Biden listens during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from Feb. 20-22 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. He will also talk to the leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies.

"In addition, President Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," reads the White House statement.

Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022. Western, Ukrainian, and Russian sources have all recently stated that Russia plans to launch another large-scale offensive around the anniversary mark.

In anticipation of another full-scale assault, the West has recently ramped up its military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. announced a new security package worth $2.17 billion on Feb. 3, which includes long-range Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missiles for U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

However, Bloomberg reported that GLSDB missiles are likely to arrive in Ukraine in nine months, which may be too late for repelling a Russian offensive or launching a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Earlier, Biden also promised to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of "one Ukrainian battalion."

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
