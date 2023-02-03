Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 3, 2023

US announces new $2.17 billion security aid package for Ukraine, provides long-range GLSDB missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 8:47 pm
US announces new $2.17 billion security aid package for Ukraine, provides long-range GLSDB missilesU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley hold a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Nov. 16, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The new security package worth $2.17 billion announced on Feb. 3 includes long-range Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missiles for U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

“Today’s announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, including Javelins, anti-tank missiles, artillery munitions, and long-range rockets for U.S.-provided HIMARS,” said Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.

“In total, the US has committed $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, and $29.3 billion since Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion nearly one year ago this month,” Ryder said.

Launched from different rocket launchers, including HIMARS, the new weapon has a range of 150 kilometers, which is farther than any missiles the U.S. has provided to Ukraine prior.

So far, the U.S. has refused to supply Ukraine with long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) over concerns that Kyiv would use the systems to strike targets inside of Russia. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 28 Ukraine needs longer-range missiles, including ATACMS, to stop “Russian terror.” 

On Feb. 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine could guarantee not to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
