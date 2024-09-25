The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
White House announces $375 million in military assistance to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 26, 2024 1:11 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to support Ukrainian recovery with world leaders on Sept. 25, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million, the White House announced on Sept. 25.

The aid includes air-to-ground weapons, munitions for rocket systems, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

The assistance comes via the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which U.S. President Joe Biden officially authorized on Sept. 25. Prior to the announcement, Biden pledged ongoing support to Kyiv in a Joint Declaration of Support for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine.

According to the U.S. Defense Department, the latest package features ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, M1117 armored vehicles, small arms, patrol boats, and other equipment.

The package marks the first time the U.S. has sent Ukraine a medium-range glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) that can be launched from F-16 fighter jets.

The U.S. is expected to announce additional military aid for Ukraine, worth over $8 billion, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House on Sept. 26, Reuters reports.

Biden also said on Sept. 26 that he will announce "a series of actions to accelerate support for Ukraine's military" during Zelensky's visit.

The $375 million package represents the 66th tranche of security assistance the Biden administration has sent Ukraine from U.S. inventories since Aug. 2021.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.