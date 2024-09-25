US to announce 'series of actions' supporting Ukraine, Biden says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States on Sept. 26 will announce "a series of actions to accelerate support" for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion and future recovery, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sept. 25.

Biden convened with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 25 to launch a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine's Recovery and Reconstruction.

"I'm determined to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to prevail in its fight for survival," Biden said.

"Tomorrow, I will announce a series of actions to accelerate support for Ukraine's military."

The announcement will likely to include a package worth $8 billion in military assistance, Reuters reported earlier on Sept. 25.

Zelensky will visit the White House on Sept. 26 to outline his five-point victory plan for Ukraine to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden said that U.S. support will cover Ukraine's needs on the battlefield as well as its economic recovery.

"Ukraine's economy is resilient, and together, we can help Ukraine go from economic resilience to economic revival," he said.

Biden did not detail what type of military support the U.S. will announce during Zelensky's visit. Kyiv has been aggressively lobbying Washington to lift restrictions on the use of long-range U.S. weapons to strike military targets within Russia, a step the Biden administration has not yet been willing to take for fear of escalation with Moscow.

Ahead of Zelensky's White House visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine at a Security Council meeting on Sept. 25. The proposed amendments include treating "aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state" as a "joint attack" against Russia.