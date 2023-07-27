Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

White House: Ukrainian counteroffensive 'not a stalemate,' still making gains

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 10:53 AM 2 min read
An M777 is fired as Ukrainian artillery division supports soldiers in a counteroffensive on the Zaporizhzhya front line, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are moving forward and the situation on the front is "not a stalemate" said John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, on July 26.

Kirby's comments came in response to a question at a press briefing about whether the counteroffensive is moving too slowly.

He added that only the Ukrainian military can accurately comment on the operation's current progress. Both military officials and President Zelensky have "acknowledged that they’re not going as far or as fast as they would like," Kirby noted.

Kirby also added that the U.S. will continue to supply "the kinds of tools and capabilities they need to stay on the move."

On July 26, the New York Times reported that Ukrainian officials informed Washington about the start of a new phase of the counteroffensive and its main focus.

Two Pentagon officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Times that the "main thrust" of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive is currently in the southeast, and that Ukraine will now deploy thousands of Western-trained reinforcements previously held in reserve.

During the same press briefing on July 26, Kirby also confirmed that Ukrainian pilots are going to receive training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark and Romania, while the U.K. is providing English-language lessons so they can operate the Western-made jets.

"The dates, the locations, the length of the syllabus, all of that is still being worked out," Kirby added.

Politico reported earlier on July 26 that so far no country has committed aircraft to support the training and no final decisions on the plans have been made, despite hopes that it would start this summer.

At the Vilnius NATO summit earlier in July, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov signed a memorandum with 11 countries outlining the F-16 training terms for Ukrainian pilots.

On July 17, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that U.S. President Joe Biden "has given a green light" to allow European countries to launch the much-anticipated training for Ukrainian pilots.

Kirby said on July 21 that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets before the end of the year.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine to receive F-16 training, additional air defense as Russia continues missile barrage
Key developments on July 26: * Ukraine downs 36 Russian missiles on July 26 * Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in Denmark, Romania * Black Sea security discussed at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting * Ukraine continues advancing in Donetsk Oblast * Ukraine receives additional air defen…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.