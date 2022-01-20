Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 21-23

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
British action film “The King’s Man,” set as a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, is worth watching at least for its star ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander, Daniel Bruhl, and many more. It will be screened in English with Ukrainian subtitles in Kyiv’s iconic Zhovten cinema, along with Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, River Mall), Kinoman, and Multiplex (Tsum) cinemas. Also, the award-winning drama “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is still showing at Kino 42 in English.
Triptych Art gallery’s new exhibition “Triptych. Pause” opens on Jan. 22 and will run through Feb. 4 celebrating the famous contemporary Armenian artist Bagrat Arazyan and his outstanding paintings. The Naked Room gallery exhibits the artworks of contemporary Ukrainian artists Stanislav Turina and Valentyn Radchenko. The exhibition has two names: “Pain” and “Not Mine”. It will be held through Feb. 2.
Popular Ukrainian rock band Druga Rika will hit the stage of Kyiv’s Atlas concert hall with their new acoustic music show on Jan. 22. The band that has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on stage does not disclose what songs are on the setlist of the upcoming music show. Yet, they promise to surprise the audience.
No-name electronic music club on Kyrylivska Street will make its visitors dance all weekend. The club is testing a new house party series, Ground Floor Presents, on Jan. 21, with the lineup including British Man Power, Spanish Bawrut and local Pavel Plastikk. The next day's regular, heavier party on Saturday, features German Agyena, Phara from Belgium, and local DJs Gael and Nastya Vogan.
Agyena, Phara, Bawrut and others. Kyrylivska 41 (41 Kyrylivska St.) Jan 21, 22. 11:59 p.m. Hr 450
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
The EU is preparing to give its member states powers to block Russian gas imports in a bid to curb Moscow's energy revenues, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 8, citing a draft document seen by the outlet.
Air defense is active on the outskirts of Kyiv, the head of the city's military administration, Serhii Popko, reported on the morning of Dec. 8 amid a cruise missile threat warning across much of Ukraine.
Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is open to compromising on border security provisions with Senate Republicans, in hopes of securing additional funding for Ukraine and Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
Ukrainian and U.S. officials signed a statement of intent on the co-production of critical weapons and data exchange between the two countries "to address the urgent needs of Ukraine's armed forces," the Pentagon reported.
According to the prosecutors, the soldier kidnapped the boy during the Russian offensive near Chernihiv and held him hostage for four days to try and force his mother, a Ukrainian soldier, to divulge the location of Ukrainian troops in the area.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced sanctions in coordination with the U.K. on Dec. 7 against two Russian nationals for their role in a wide-ranging cyber campaign against the U.S., U.K., and other Western countries.
Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian lawmaker, won Argentina's presidential election on Nov. 19 after a campaign in which he said he would seek to reduce ties to Russia and China, among other policy views that represented a break from the outgoing President Alberto Fernandez.
"The evacuation is being carried out because the settlements of the Nova Kakhovka district are located within the 15-kilometer combat zone on the east bank of the Dnipro River," the occupation administration said on Telegram.
The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.