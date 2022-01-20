Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 21-23

by Daria Shulzhenko January 20, 2022 9:26 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
British action film “The King’s Man” will be screened in Kyiv cinemas in English on Jan. 21-23. (Courtesy)

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • British action film “The King’s Man,” set as a prequel to the Kingsman franchise, is worth watching at least for its star ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton, Tom Hollander, Daniel Bruhl, and many more. It will be screened in English with Ukrainian subtitles in Kyiv’s iconic Zhovten cinema, along with Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, River Mall), Kinoman, and Multiplex (Tsum) cinemas. Also, the award-winning drama “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is still showing at Kino 42 in English.

    “The King’s Man.” Zhovten cinema (26 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 22-23. Hr 120. “Spencer.” Kino 42 (11 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 22. Hr 100
  • Triptych Art gallery’s new exhibition “Triptych. Pause” opens on Jan. 22 and will run through Feb. 4 celebrating the famous contemporary Armenian artist Bagrat Arazyan and his outstanding paintings. The Naked Room gallery exhibits the artworks of contemporary Ukrainian artists Stanislav Turina and Valentyn Radchenko. The exhibition has two names: “Pain” and “Not Mine”. It will be held through Feb. 2.

    “Triptych. Pause.” Triptych Art (13 Desiatynna St.) Jan. 22 - Feb. 4. 12-6 p.m. Free
    “Pain.” “Not Mine.” The Naked Room (21 Reitarska St.) Jan. 19 - Feb. 2. 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Free
  • Popular Ukrainian rock band Druga Rika will hit the stage of Kyiv’s Atlas concert hall with their new acoustic music show on Jan. 22. The band that has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on stage does not disclose what songs are on the setlist of the upcoming music show. Yet, they promise to surprise the audience.

    Druga Rika. Atlas (37-41 Sichovykh Striltsiv St.) 7 p.m. Hr 500-1,600
  • No-name electronic music club on Kyrylivska Street will make its visitors dance all weekend. The club is testing a new house party series, Ground Floor Presents, on Jan. 21, with the lineup including British Man Power, Spanish Bawrut and local Pavel Plastikk. The next day's regular, heavier party on Saturday, features German Agyena, Phara from Belgium, and local DJs Gael and Nastya Vogan.

    Agyena, Phara, Bawrut and others. Kyrylivska 41 (41 Kyrylivska St.) Jan 21, 22. 11:59 p.m. Hr 450
Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent.
