Hot topic, Culture, Alyona Alyona, Zhovten, Planeta Kino
Edit post

Weekend in Kyiv – Dec. 17-19

by Artur Korniienko December 17, 2021 8:42 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona performs at the Atlas Weekend festival on July 8, 2021 in Kyiv. (Atlas Weekend)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Our picks for the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All venues require one of the following: certificates of vaccination, negative test or recovery from Covid-19.

  • From a nursery teacher to Europe’s best young artist – in the last three years, Alyona Alyona has done so much for Ukrainian music that it’s easy to take her for granted. The rapper will show just how much more she has in store at the Dec. 19 show in Atlas with songs from the latest record and acoustic versions of her old bangers.

    Alyona Alyona (rap, hip hop, pop). Atlas (37-41 Sichovykh Striltsiv St.). Dec. 19. 7 p.m. ₴600-1400
  • Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of "West Side Story" mostly lives up to the classic musical and can be watched in English at Zhovten, Planeta Kino (Blockbuster) and Kinoman (Cosmo). Also screening at Zhovten and Planeta Kino (Blockbuster) is "Spencer," an unusual biopic of Princess Diana played beautifully by Kristen Stewart.

    West Side Story (musical, romance in English). Zhovten, Planeta Kino (Blockbuster), Kinoman (Cosmo). Dec. 17-19. ₴115-220
  • The Berlin powerhouse duo FJAAK is playing at the untitled nightclub at 41 Kyrylivska St. on Dec. 18. Legowelt, the Dutch explorer of techno, house and old school acid, will spin records the same night at Arsenal XXII.

    FJAAK (house, techno). 41 Kyrylivksa St. ₴450
  • Christmas Intermezzo vintage market by Kyivness is a good place to look for chic holiday presents or a new look for the parties. The event is a daytime party in itself, this time held at the Chocolate House estate on Dec. 18-19.

    Christmas Intermezzo by Kyivness (curated vintage and local brands market). Chocolate House (17/2 Shovkovychna St.) Dec. 18-19. 12-8 p.m. 200
Artur Korniienko
Artur Korniienko
Reporter
Artur Korniienko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, currently on a leave to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He previously reported on Ukrainian literature, art, music, film and social issues for the Kyiv Post, including the controversial Babyn Yar memorial and other development projects opposed by the community. In 2021, he ran a podcast about Ukrainian migrant workers for RFE/RL on the Vaclav Havel Fellowship in Prague. With a Master's in Journalism from the Ukrainian Catholic University, Korniienko had also worked as a freelance journalist and a TV correspondent.Read more
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.