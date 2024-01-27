Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory

by Rachel Amran January 27, 2024 8:03 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024,  the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.

“It’s pretty clear that it will be difficult for them to try to mount the same kind of major push on all fronts that they tried to do last year,” a senior administration official said.

The hope is now to help Ukraine hold its position on the battlefield, but “put them on a different trajectory to be much stronger by the end of 2024 … and get them on a more sustainable path,” said the senior official, one of several unnamed anonymous sources involved in this story.

The Washington Post reports that this plan is part of an international multilateral effort by nearly three dozen countries to provide long-term security and economic support to Ukraine. Countries in this group are committed to this plan both out of necessity, given the disappointing results of the 2023 counteroffensive, and conviction that a repeat of similar efforts in 2024 would bring the same outcome, as well as a demonstration of enduring resolve against Vladimir Putin.

According to the report, each country is preparing a document outlining detailed support strategies for Ukraine spanning up to a decade. The British PM Rishi Sunak unveiled the British plan last week which involved cooperation in the military sphere, maritime security, defense industry, protection of critical infrastructure, and cybersecurity. France is expected to be next.

The United States providing continued support, as Ukraine's largest financial and weapons donor, is critical for this strategy's success. Although the passage of continued funding for Ukrainian aid still hangs in the balance in Congress, the White House hopes to release its 10-year plan in the coming months.

Reports of Western countries encouraging Ukrainian leadership to negotiate an end to the war by ceding territory to Russia have grown in frequency since August of last year, particularly as Putin allegedly claims to be open to ending the war on the condition that Russia absorbs currently occupied Ukrainian territory.  

Kyiv said categorically that a full Russian withdrawal is a condition for any talks. Ceding territory to Russia also violates both President Volodymyr Zelensky's 1o-point peace formula and the wishes of the vast majority of Ukrainians.

Ukraine war latest: Russia blocks international commission from investigating Il-76 crash, Ukraine says
Key developments on Jan. 26: * Military intelligence: Russia currently refuses international commission to investigate Il-76 plane crash * Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical * Prosecutor’s Office: Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast town kills woman * Ukraine retri…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.