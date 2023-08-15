Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Western official suggests Ukraine could exchange territory for NATO membership

by Martin Fornusek and Elsa Court August 15, 2023 9:37 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Stian Jenssen, the NATO secretary general's chief of staff, has proposed that Ukraine cede part of its territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership in order to end the war, the Norwegian newspaper VG reported on Aug. 15.

"I think that a solution could be for Ukraine to give up territory, and get NATO membership in return," Jenssen said during a debate in the Norwegian city of Arendal, adding that it is only one of the possible solutions.

However, "it must be up to Ukraine to decide when and on what terms they want to negotiate," he said.

According to Jenssen, the discussion on Ukraine's status after the war is already underway, and other countries are already raising the question of Kyiv ceding territory to Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, wrote on Twitter that the idea of Ukraine ceding territory in exchange for accession to NATO is "ridiculous."

Exchanging territory for membership would mean "choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations," Podolyak said.

Anything other than a "crushing defeat" for Putin will result in "Russia's appetite for more," he said.

While Ukraine did not receive an invitation to join NATO at the Vilnius summit in July, the Group of Seven (G7) has officially agreed on long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

In his nightly address on July 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that for the first time since Ukraine's independence, the country had created a foundation to pave its way to NATO with concrete security guarantees "that are confirmed by the top seven democracies in the world."

Doug Klain: How to open NATO’s door for Ukraine
Despite more than two-thirds of NATO members supporting a path for Ukraine into the alliance, Ukraine got a flat no. The alliance’s decision at the 2023 Vilnius summit was both unsurprising and a disappointment. Opposition primarily from Washington and Berlin dashed any hopes of a clear invite for U…
The Kyiv IndependentDoug Klain

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.