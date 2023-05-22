Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Washington Post: NATO allies consider Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 7:57 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO countries are considering an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine while its membership in the military alliance remains years away, the Washington Post reported on May 22.

Israel is not a member of NATO, and the U.S. is not bound by a treaty to come to its aid militarily. However, Israel "has enjoyed a special relationship with the U.S. as Washington’s most stalwart partner in the Middle East," the Washington Post wrote.

The U.S. has committed to providing Israel with $38 billion in military aid between 2019 and 2028.

A similar agreement could potentially deter Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from committing to a long-term war with Ukraine. In an interview with the Washington Post, Polish President Andrzej Duda said the idea has been gaining traction among Ukraine's Western allies.

On May 15, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's victory against Russia would be the starting point to moving forward with NATO membership.

"It is only if Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe that there is any meaning in discussing when and how Ukraine can become a member of the (NATO military) alliance," Stoltenberg added.

During the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July, which President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend, allies are set to launch the Ukraine NATO Council, which "would serve as a gateway to future membership," the Washington Post wrote, citing several European and NATO officials.

The agreement "would give (Ukraine) priority to arms transfers and advanced technology."

Furthermore, it would allow Ukraine "the power to summon a meeting of the council and seek assistance" and the U.S. "would serve as the prime guarantor of the security arrangements" alongside European NATO members.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
