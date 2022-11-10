Wall Street Journal: US refuses to provide Ukraine with advanced drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration will not provide Ukraine with Gray Eagle MQ-1C drones over concerns the drones could escalate the war by providing Ukraine with weapons that could hit targets in Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials and other people familiar with the matter.

Although not central to the decision, U.S. officials have also had concerns the technology in the drones could be stolen on the battlefield, WSJ reported.

Both Kyiv and members of the U.S. congress had been pushing the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with the drones.