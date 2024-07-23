Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kamala Harris, 2024 Presidential election, United States, Joe Biden, US elections
Edit post

Kamala Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to win Democratic presidential nomination

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2024 5:27 AM 2 min read
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024 (Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough endorsements from Democratic delegates on July 22 to win the party's nomination for president, CNN reported.

Harris, whose nomination will be confirmed in a vote prior to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 19, becomes the presumptive Democratic nominee for president days after incumbent President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris for the nomination.

Biden left the race amid increased pressure from high-ranking Democrats for him to drop out of the race, citing concerns regarding Biden's fitness for office and mental acuity intensified following the president's poor debate performance in June.

Harris, on Monday, received the backing of more than 1,976 pledged delegates needed to secure the nomination. Although the endorsements are non-binding with Biden out of the race, no other serious competitors for the presidential nomination have emerged since Biden dropped out.

The endorsement count, tracked by CNN, stems from public statements made by both delegates and state delegations. Multiple state delegations have voted either unanimously or in a "overwhelming majority" to back Harris for the nomination.

A career prosecutor from California, Harris served on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence as a Senator before running in the 2020 Democratic primary. She dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden, who appointed her as his running mate. She became the first female vice president in U.S. history in January 2021.

Harris' work as VP has focused heavily on immigration and reproductive rights, but she has played a role in the Biden administration's foreign affairs efforts.

At Ukraine's global peace summit in Switzerland in June, Harris represented the U.S. and announced over $1.5 billion in additional support for Ukraine. The summit also marked her sixth meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky

In February 2023, Harris accused Russia of crimes against humanity for its war in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, saying the aggressor must be held responsible for their "barbaric" war operations.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst said that a Harris presidency would likely maintain the same policy towards Ukraine demonstrated by the Biden administration. He added that regardless of the outcome of the November vote, there are still six months left in Biden's term.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have stressed that Kyiv will continue to cooperate productively with any U.S. administration, regardless of the outcome of the November election.

With Biden out, what could a Kamala Harris presidency mean for Ukraine?
All eyes turned toward Vice President Kamala Harris as the likely person to lead the Democratic ticket this fall following U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would be leaving the 2024 presidential race. If Harris is officially confirmed as the candidate to take on Republican Donald Tru…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer




Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.