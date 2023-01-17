Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Von der Leyen: West should supply all weapons that Ukraine can handle.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 11:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western allies need to ramp up arms supplies to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNN on Jan. 17.

“Ukraine needs all the military equipment that it can handle, and this also includes the advanced systems,” von der Leyen said. “I hope very much that at Ramstein… that there will be a big move forward,” she added.

Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine. They were named after Germany’s Ramstain Air Base, where the first summit was held in April 2022.

The next meeting will take place on Jan. 20.

Western allies are expected to announce additional military aid for Kyiv.

Oleg Sukhov: What should be done to ensure Ukraine's victory in 2023
The Kyiv Independent

Particularly, Germany is expected to make a decision on whether to approve the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Several countries are reportedly ready to supply German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine but need approval from Berlin, which has yet to make a decision on the issue.

The decision is expected to be made ahead of the summit.

On Jan. 17, the Netherlands said it would join the U.S. and Germany in sending Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. Patriot systems are the most advanced air defense weapon in the U.S. arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
