Von der Leyen: EU pays out 1.5-billion-euro tranche in financial assistance to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on July 25 that the EU had paid out 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in macro-financial aid to Ukraine.

This is the sixth payment of 1.6 billion euros under the Macro-Financial Assistance package for Ukraine, which in total amounts to 18 billion euros ($19.9 billion) and is disbursed in monthly tranches.

"Today we paid another 1.5 billion euros, to help keep the state running and repair infrastructure," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Von der Leyen condemned the Russian strikes on Ukrainian export infrastructure and stated that "as Russia continues its ruthless war, we continue to support Ukraine."

On July 18, von der Leyen said that the EU would continue helping Ukraine to export its agricultural products through "solidarity lanes" after Russia refused to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

The EU Commission presented the solidarity lanes in May 2022 to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports, even before Turkey and the U.N. brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July of that year.

Von der Leyen previously announced plans to mobilize up to 50 billion euros for Ukraine between 2024 and 2027.

The EU will distribute the package under the condition that Ukraine implement reforms on the rule of law and address corruption.