Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Voice of America: Pentagon source confirms US will send Patriot system to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022 11:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Voice of America’s Pentagon correspondent citing an unnamed U.S. defense official, the decision to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine could be announced this week.

This report follows similar reports from CNN and Reuters on Dec. 13, citing undisclosed defense officials.

According to CNN, the arrangement has yet to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked the U.S. to provide Patriot systems amid devastating Russian missile strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The Biden administration had previously refused the request due to logistical challenges and difficulties in operating the systems. However, “the reality of what is going on the ground” changed the White House’s opinion, the CNN sources said.

CNN earlier reported that if Ukraine receives Patriot missiles, it will be the most effective long-range defense system delivered by NATO members since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine in critical need of long-range weapons to counter Iranian missiles
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
