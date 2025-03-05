The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, JD Vance, Ukraine, Russia, Sanctions against Russia, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Vance denies lack of Trump admin's pressure on Russia

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 8:36 AM 2 min read
U.S. Vice President JD Vance talks to reporters in the hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance disputed on March 4 that the Trump administration was not pressuring Moscow to bring it to peace talks, arguing that the existing sanctions are straining Russia's economy.

"Well, I don’t think that’s right, actually," Vance replied to a journalist who suggested that Washington is exerting pressure on Kyiv but not on Moscow.

"We still have a number of sanctions that are placed on Russians. We do believe the Russians, economically, are struggling because of this conflict."

The comments came the same day that the U.S. froze crucial military assistance for Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Kyiv to the negotiating table.

The decision came after a public dispute between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vance in the Oval Office on Feb. 28,  after which U.S. leaders berated the Ukrainian president for not being "ready for peace" and supposed lack of gratitude.

The aid freeze raised concerns among Kyiv's other partners and was welcomed by the Kremlin, whose all-out war against Ukraine entered its fourth year.

The U.S. has intensified diplomatic outreach to Moscow, holding two rounds of bilateral talks last month. The Trump administration has so far kept the sanctions against Russia imposed by the Biden administration in place, but the U.S. media reported that the White House is considering easing some of them as part of a peace process.

"We believe it is in Russia's best interest, and the United States' and Ukraine's best interest, to bring this conflict to a close. We believe applying pressure to everybody to stop the killing. That’s what the president’s policy is," Vance said.

Trump has not proposed any new sanctions against Russia and has praised his contacts with the Kremlin while adopting an increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Ukraine.

Vance's comments came ahead of Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, during which the U.S. president reiterated the need to end the war as quickly as possible but made no direct mention of the aid freeze.

Trump also said he appreciated Zelensky's statement in support of peace and claimed that both Russia and Ukraine are ready for talks.

‘I received an important letter from President Zelensky’ — Trump says Ukraine, Russia ready to end war
Trump said in his address to Congress that he “appreciate(s)” Zelensky’s recent statements expressing Ukraine’s readiness for peace, but did not say whether or not the U.S. would resume weapons deliveries.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.