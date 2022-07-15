Social Media Manager for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a social media manager position.





The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 24 people, based mostly in Kyiv.





Responsibilities:

Creating operational and strategic plans for the KI social media presence;

Coordinating internal and external content producers;

Work with journalists and editors to ensure content is informative and appealing;

Creating and posting content to all social media channels where the KI is present

Launch creative social media initiatives and promotion campaigns for stand alone products and projects;

Set key performance indicators (KPIs) for social media campaigns;

Manage a budget for social media activities;

Engaging with social media users by responding to the KI readers and community members;





Requirements:

Have 2+ years of experience in social media and communications;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Located in a European time zone;

Understand the basics of marketing, essential metrics, and the know-how to measure them;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

Ambition and eagerness to learn and grow professionally, desire to improve the KI’s social media performance;

A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the KI;

Being based in Kyiv isn’t necessary but would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

market level compensation; working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup. busy, but flexible work schedule;





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and mention the name of the vacancy “Social Media Manager” in the title of the email.

The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid or remote format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.



