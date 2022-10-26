Senior / Program Assistant for the NDI

Department(s): Political Parties

Job Title: Senior / Program Assistant

Reports to: Resident Senior Program Manager

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Application Deadline: Nov. 6, 2022.

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen democracy worldwide. NDI programs are supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.K., Sweden, Canada, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and other donors. The NDI and its partners have been working in Ukraine since 1992.

Position Summary: The National Democratic Institute (NDI) seeks a Senior / Program Assistant (S/PA) to support the political parties program in Ukraine. The S/PA will be responsible for providing logistical and administrative support for the implementation of program activities under the supervision of the Resident Senior Program Manager, and ultimately the Resident Country Director. These positions require a high degree of discretion, strong organizational skills, good judgment, and an interest in political analysis. Working proficiency in English is required.

Job Responsibilities:

Work under supervision to support the implementation of NDI program activities.

Arrange logistics for NDI activities, such as workshops, conferences, meetings, and other events. This could include communicating with participants, supporting visiting consultants, coordinating participant travel, arranging activity venues and accommodations, and preparing supplies and printed materials, among other tasks.

Work with NDI’s Administration and Finance team to prepare payments and reconciliations of program expenditures.

Provide written translation and oral interpretation for Ukrainian to English and vice versa.

Facilitate regular communication with staff and program partners for the purpose of activity preparation and follow-up.

Maintain tracking documents, contact databases, and electronic filing.

Assist with basic monitoring and evaluation data-entry efforts to track program activities, in line with NDI’s performance monitoring framework.

Keep up with political developments and assist in the preparation of political updates/analysis.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Senior Program Manager.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university required, preferably in political science or a related field;

Work experience or an internship in a related field is a plus;

Strong knowledge about and interest in politics in Ukraine;

Developed organizational skills with clear attention to detail;

Fluency in Ukrainian is required; Strong written and oral communication skills in English are required;

Ability to work both independently and as a member of a team;

Working knowledge of Google Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, and G+), and PC-based word processing and spreadsheet applications;

Willingness to work beyond usual working hours, when necessary.

Submission Guidelines: Suitable and qualified candidates are requested to send a CV and motivation letter in English to the following email address: ukraine@ndi.org, with the subject line (Ref: Senior / Program Assistant - PP). Your CV and motivation letter should demonstrate your interest and qualifications for this position, and be submitted as a single PDF file.

Deadline: The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 6, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the written assessment, and finalists only will be invited for an interview.

The NDI welcomes and supports a diverse, inclusive work environment. As such, our commitment is to promote equal employment opportunities for all applicants seeking employment and employees. NDI makes employment decisions based on organizational needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications without regard to any grounds such as age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, etc.