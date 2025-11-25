Built during war, shattered overnight — Kyiv distribution center hit hard by Russian strike

A Russian missile attack overnight on Kyiv destroyed operations at a distribution center of Ukrainian supermarket chain Novus built during the full-scale invasion, killing four drivers and forcing the facility to shut down.

In a written statement to the Kyiv Independent, the company said that its 50,000-square-foot warehouse suffered "significant" damage in the attack. The news that the warehouse belonged to Novus was first reported by Forbes Ukraine.

The facility, Ukraine's first green distribution center with freon and ammonia-free refrigeration, opened in 2024. Its construction was supported by a $100 million syndicated loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which provided $65 million, and other lenders, which provided, $35 million.

"This center has been essential to ensuring uninterrupted daily deliveries to our stores. Built and launched during the full-scale invasion, it stands as a symbol of resilience, progress, and our long-term commitment to Ukraine," the company wrote.



The four drivers who were killed worked for Novus’ suppliers. A further five people were injured, the company said. For now, Novus is still assessing the cost of the damages but noted that the victims are an "irreplaceable loss."

Despite the attack, the company said it doesn’t expect any shortages in its network of over 100 stores, adding that alternative logistics routes have already been set up while the company coordinates with its partners to restart the logistics center.

Novus, which is owned by Lithuanian BT Invest, is one of the top 50 taxpayers among privately-owned companies in Ukraine and has continued to open stores across the country, even during Russia’s full-scale invasion. It opened its first store in Ukraine in 2009.



"Our company has faced many challenges throughout the full-scale war. This is one of the most difficult days in the recent history of Novus, but we will recover, rebuild, and continue fulfilling our mission," the company said.

Russia’s combined drone and missile attack killed at least seven people and injured 20 in Kyiv. It comes amid another round of peace discussions, following Washington's proposal of a 28-point peace plan on November 22, which was later cut down to 19 points with European and Ukrainian involvement.

While Washington’s proposal has been slammed by many in Ukraine as a form of capitulation, reports have surfaced saying Kyiv is ready to accept a peace deal.