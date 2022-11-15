Project Manager/ Project Assistant for the Kyiv Independent

Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a Project Manager/ Project Assistant position.

The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 30 people, based mostly in Kyiv.

Responsibilities:

Providing managerial support for KI top-managers in implementing strategic changes and large-scale projects;

Independently managing KI’s growth projects;

Managing tasks, deadlines and deliverables on the project;

Acting as the point of contact among the management and external partners;

Managing internal project documentation;

Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;

Communicating with employees and external partners, solving day-to-day challenges;

Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;

Support in producing reports and presentations.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Previous experience of working as a Project Manager or Project/Executive Assistant;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritise effectively;

A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Share the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

full-time job;market-level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

ability to work in the office in Kyiv;

a young, international, and highly motivated team;t

he ability to work remotely upon agreement;

work with foreign companies, and world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Project Manager” in the title of the email.

The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.