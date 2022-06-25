Pact is recruiting a Program Officer for anticipated FCDO-funded project Women Leading Response and Recovery in Ukraine.

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff have a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Project Overview

Pact is recruiting a Program Officer for anticipated FCDO-funded project Women Leading Response and Recovery in Ukraine. The goal of the project is to strengthen organizational, technical, adaptive and influencing capacities of WROs to lead a coordinated, gender-sensitive assistance response to relief and recovery needs and support the WPS agenda in Ukraine.

Position Purpose

The Program Officer will support the implementation of the Project activities in close coordination with the partner WROs.

Key Responsibilities

Provide programmatic and mentoring support to the Project implementing partners .

Conduct field visits to participate in project events and activities.

Coordinate networking and peer exchange between implementing partners.

Prepare analytical materials to inform programming. .

Contribute to program planning and reporting.

Perform other duties, as assigned.

Basic Requirements

At least Bachelor’s degree in Social Science and 3+ years of relevant experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience in programmatic grant management would be a preference.

Knowledge of gender equality programing.

Shares feminist principles and values.

Good inter-personal skills and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issues.

Good communications, writing (including editing) and presentation skills.

Pro-active, intuitive, fast thinking.

Fluency in English (verbal and written).

To apply please send cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than July 4, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.