North America team newsroom intern for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s main English-language publication, is looking for an intern for our North America team’s news operations. The position is unpaid, but is perfect for someone entering or considering a career in journalism. Internships are flexible in length. They can be part-time or full-time, but preference will be given to the candidate willing to work full time (40 hours/week).





This internship would be completely remote, but the candidate is required to be in the North America time zone. Because the North America team’s responsibility is to continue 24/7 coverage, the work day typically begins at 5 p.m. EST and ends at 10 p.m. EST.





The Kyiv Independent was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, and media consultancy company Jnomics. Publishing in English, we serve as the world’s window to Ukraine, and Ukraine’s voice in the world. Today it’s a team of 24 people, based mostly in Kyiv.





Responsibilities:

performing various journalistic assignments;

writing news stories and updates;

assisting reporters and editors in their work: i.e., collecting and verifying information;

perform other tasks as assigned.





Requirements:

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Some command of Ukrainian and/or Russian language (being able to read and understand news content in these languages);

Good understanding of current affairs, news agenda in Ukraine;

Ability to work in a dedicated and responsible manner during the time of the internship.





We offer:

a young and highly motivated team;

mentoring and possibilities for professional development.





Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “North America team Intern” in the title of the email. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.



