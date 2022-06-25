Pact is recruiting an M&E Officer for anticipated FCDO-funded project Women Leading Response and Recovery in Ukraine.

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff have a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Project Overview

Pact is recruiting an M&E Officer for anticipated FCDO-funded project Women Leading Response and Recovery in Ukraine. The goal of the project is to strengthen organizational, technical, adaptive and influencing capacities of WROs to lead a coordinated, gender-sensitive assistance response to relief and recovery and support the WPS agenda in Ukraine.

Position Purpose

The M&E Officer will be responsible for maintaining project M&E system and providing M&E support to the Project implementing partners

Key Responsibilities

Support project-level monitoring of activities through the maintenance of internal electronic and paper-based recording systems and providing necessary data for program reports and deliverables.

Review, update and maintain program data collection tools, both electronic and paper-based.

Facilitate data collection, collation and timely reporting by the Project’s partners and staff.

Develop and disseminate data collection tools and reporting forms. Provide training to partners and staff on data collection and reporting, as necessary.

Aggregate and analyze Project partners reports. Support Project partners in developing and maintaining internal data collection tools and procedures.

Conduct data analysis for internal and external reporting

Prepare analytical materials to inform programming.

Perform other duties, as assigned.

Basic Requirements

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Social Science (Sociology would be a preference).

At least 3 years’ experience in project monitoring and evaluation.

Excellent analytical skills.

Excellent skills in computing, word processing, work with tables and graphs/diagrams etc.

Shares feminist principles and values.

Good inter-personal skills and ability to work collaboratively on a wide range of issues.

Fluency in English (verbal and written).

To apply please send cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than July 4, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.