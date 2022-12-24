Deputy Chief Accountant for the Chemonics

Back

USAID AGRICULTURE GROWING RURAL OPPORTUNITIES ACTIVITY

IN UKRAINE (AGRO)

Scope of Work

Deputy Chief Accountant

Background:

USAID Agriculture Growing Rural Opportunities in Ukraine (AGRO) Activity is a seven-year cooperative agreement between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Chemonics International, Inc. It began on Nov. 15, 2019.

The AGRO Activity is to accelerate the economic development of rural Ukrainian communities with the greatest need through a better governed agricultural sector that encourages more productive, modern, and profitable micro, small, and medium agricultural enterprises (MSMEs) that are successfully integrated into competitive markets both in Ukraine and internationally.

The Activity objectives are aligned with the three elements of the market systems conceptual framework: the core value chain, supporting functions, and rules and regulations.

To effectively address the food crisis that emerges in Ukraine and internationally, AGRO works for the restoration of the agricultural sector, in particular its modernization, efficiency improvement, and diversification, which contributes to the long-term economic recovery of Ukraine and the improvement of global food security.

Within the USAID Agriculture Resilience Initiative (AGRI-Ukraine), AGRO will provide assistance enabling Ukraine to store roughly 1.5 million tons of grain as part of the USAID's broader efforts to maintain the rate of production and export of grain from Ukraine to other countries of the world.

AGRO operates on the basis of the market system conceptual approach (https://beamexchange.org).

In September 2022, the estimated cost of the Activity was extended to $120 million and its implementation period was extended through Nov. 13, 2026. AGRO employs 55 long-term CCN employees.

Position Description:

To contribute to achieving AGRO’s overall goals, the Deputy Chief Accountant is expected to help in managing and overseeing the assigned financial aspects of the AGRO Activity. The Deputy Chief Accountant will work with the operations/administrative and technical teams to ensure that the financial systems are compatible with standard accounting practices and follow Chemonics and USAID policies, procedures, and regulations.

Principal Duties and Obligations (Essential Functions):

As Deputy Chief Accountant, the Employee is responsible for the following principle duties and obligations:

Oversee field office finances and budget, review expenditures.

Review monthly financial reports and ensure accuracy and timeliness of local employee timesheets.

Review accurate, complete, and timely financial reporting using (ABACUS) system, including monthly accrual/projection spreadsheets, and ensure timely submission to the home office. Prepare and/or review ad hoc analysis and reporting as needed. Supervise cash disbursals, documentation and reporting.

Ensure that incurred costs are allowable, allocable and reasonable in accordance with USAID cost principles and Chemonics policies and procedures.

Review and approve accounting and supporting documents and transactions to ensure accuracy, completeness and compliance with Chemonics policies and procedures and USAID regulations.

Review the internal financial control systems to ensure that appropriate mechanisms, procedures, and systems are in place. Ensure proper safeguards of funds and compliance with established USAID and Chemonics financial and accounting procedures.

Review and ensure proper authorization, timely processing of payment/reimbursement requests for employees/suppliers/vendors.

Plan, perform and supervise internal audits of accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, fixed assets, and petty cash.

Review bank reconciliations and reconciliation of petty cash and fund report at time of replenishment.

Review submission of all tax withholdings (payroll income tax, deduction at source) by GDIP and corresponding reports (VAT reports) to relevant parties.

Review payroll and ensure allocation of payroll costs to appropriate general ledger accounts.

Work closely with internal and external auditors during field program audits.

Serve as a resource person for technical and finance staff on Chemonics and USAID policies, procedures and regulations.

Interacts with banks and other officials on an as-needed basis.

Responsible for completeness and accuracy of accounting – related supporting documents in particular, vendors’ and service providers’ invoices, contracts, GDNs, acts of acceptance; regular (not less rarely than once per calendar year) reconciliation of vendors’ and service provider’s settlement accounts.

Ensures the accuracy and allocation of transactions.

Responsible for completeness and accuracy of accounting – related supporting documents.

Maintains transparent and audit-proof record keeping systems per Chemonics policies.

Establish contacts with the General Direction of Inpredkadry and bank. Resolve organizational issues in the operation of the project.

Shares guidelines on use of and adherence to the USAID/Chemonics accounting policies and procedures among the AGRO Activity’s staff; liaisons between Chemonics HO and the Project’s staff on specificity of application of the policies and procedures.

Applies a working knowledge of applicable Ukrainian and U.S. laws and regulations to project financial activities. Keeps track of latest changes in Ukrainian labor, tax, and accounting legislation.

Assist chief accountant and Project staff in performance of day-to-day Field Office activities, including preparing financial and personnel documents.

Serve as a back-up for the Chief Accountant in the period of his/her absence.

Perform any other financial tasks assigned by the Chief Accountant / Finance and Administration Director / Deputy Chief of Party / Chief of Party or her/his designate or independently which are consistent with his/her qualifications, this Scope of Work and the general requirements of the AGRO Activity.

Use Microsoft Teams as needed to carry out tasks and collaborate with other activity staff.

Participate as directed in collection and analysis of Monitoring and Evaluation (MEL) data.

Prepare sections of reports, plans, success stories and similar documents as requested.

Participate in regular activity Collaboration, Learning and Adapting (CLA) discussions.

Comply with Chemonics’ standards of business conduct.

Perform other duties as required or assigned.

Terms of work, SOW Timing and Reporting Relations:

One-year fixed term employment agreement with possible extension each work year up to the end of the Project implementation (Nov. 13, 2026), subject to availability of respective tasks in the successive Annual Work Plans of the Project.

Deputy Chief Accountant works in a Finance and Administration Team under a direct supervision of, and reports to the Finance and Administration Director or his/her designee, or other person(s) as designated by the Chief of Party.

Work place location: Kyiv Office (Kyiv, Ukraine, remotely if required).

Periodic travel to other parts of Ukraine.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, the Employee must be able to perform each essential duty, obligation and responsibility satisfactorily. The qualifications listed below are representative of the required knowledge, skills and/or abilities needed to perform the principal duties.

Minimum three (3) years accounting experience, preferably with USAID- or other donor-funded projects in a similar position in terms of the job tasks and responsibilities outlined above.

Masters’ or equivalent degree in accounting, finance, or economics.

English fluency, with excellent writing and presentation skills.

Accounting software; online banking system

Proven ability to work professionally, constructively and collaboratively as part of a team, meet deadlines, communicate effectively, and deal with diverse partners in a challenging environment.

Ability to manage daily activities and achieve expected results without direct oversight.

Native speaker of Ukrainian.

English sufficient for professional purposes and to understand written communications related to the work of the Activity such as emails.

Advanced user of MS Office 365 applications.

Demonstrated success working in a multinational, multilingual team under pressure and tight deadlines.

Standards of Business Conduct

Compliance with Chemonics International’s standards of business conduct is required. The successful candidate agrees to perform her/his duties faithfully and to the best of her/his ability, to comply with local laws and customs, and to conduct her/himself in a manner consistent with Chemonics’ standards of business conduct and appropriate to Ukraine. Chemonics’ standards of business conduct are available in Chemonics’ field office or upon request. If a candidate encounters ethical questions or issues when interacting with Chemonics, such as conflicts of interest, bribery or kickbacks, gifts, plagiarism, etc., please consult with the AGRO Activity’s COP at ksydorkina@chemonics.com.

Application Instructions

Send electronic submissions to agro.hr@chemonics.com by Dec. 27, 2022. Please submit your CV and cover letter with Deputy Chief Accountant and your name in the subject line of your e-mail. No telephone inquiries, please. Only finalists will be contacted.

Chemonics is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factors.