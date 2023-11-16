Skip to content
Usyk vs Fury match scheduled for February in Saudi Arabia

by Lance Luo November 17, 2023 12:37 AM 2 min read
Usyk in London in November. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk and Britain’s Tyson Fury will fight for the undisputed men’s heavyweight boxing title on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promoters announced on Nov. 16.

The last match to crown a heavyweight champion took place in 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield to secure all three belts: the WBC, WBA, and IBF.

A series of high-profile events have been held in Saudi Arabia, including Usyk's win over Britain’s Anthony Joshua in August 2022.

Riyadh has been investing in high-profile sporting events to boost its international reputation.

“I am destined to cement my legacy as the No. 1 fighter in this era and to do that, I’ve got to beat this little man,” said Fury.

“That’s it. Simple as. He’s a tricky man, a good boxer, slick, all of that, but I’ve seen many people like him before. When they fight the big men, they struggle and he’s going to struggle on Feb. 17. He will lose, for sure.”

“I have no goal,” Usyk said. “Only the way. And my way is ’The Undisputed.’ That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”

Usyk’s historic wins in the heavyweight area has brought international attention on Ukraine’s boxing prowess.

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Daniel Dubois, defends heavyweight titles
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defended the title of unified heavyweight boxing world champion by defeating British boxer Daniel Dubois in a highly anticipated match on Aug. 26 in Wroclaw, Poland.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Lance Luo
