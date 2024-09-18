Usyk handcuffed in Krakow airport as 'preventative' measure, Polish border guard says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained and briefly handcuffed at Krakow Airport on Sept. 17 as a preventative measure, Polish border guard spokesperson Jacek Michalowski told Polish newspaper Dziennik Polski on Sept. 18.

Fellow boxer and Ukrainian MP Zhan Beleniuk posted on social media late on Sept. 18 that Usyk, who became the undisputed heavyweight world champion after defeating British boxer Tyson Fury in May, had been detained.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following an intervention by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

The incident resulted from "a misunderstanding," Usyk wrote in an Instagram post after his release. Usyk was reportedly traveling with his coach, Serhii Lapin.

Michalowski told Dziennik Polski that "one of the passengers was not allowed to fly, and the other person...said they weren't going either. However, they didn't want to leave the gate."

"The handcuffs were put on because of the man's posture, both men were gesticulating quite a bit because they were unhappy about not flying," Michalowski said.

"Putting on the handcuffs was therefore completely preventive, and they were immediately uncuffed in the service rooms."

Michalowski said Usyk and his companion were detained after they did not leave the gate upon the request of the airport's security service.

"The gentlemen, after receiving a warning in accordance with the regulations, left the rooms at about 10 p.m.," Michalowski said.

Usyk posted on Instagram after his release that he was thankful for the support from Ukrainian diplomats and that he had respect for "Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties despite their height, weight, arm span, and regalia."