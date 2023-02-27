Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US treasury secretary visits Kyiv, meets Zelensky

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 9:00 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Kyiv on Feb. 27. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 27, Ukraine's presidential office reported.

According to the press release, Yellen and Zelensky discussed the role of the private sector in rebuilding destroyed Ukrainian infrastructure and Ukraine's relationship with the International Monetary Fund.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Yellen for the U.S. sanctions already imposed on Russia but emphasized the need for ongoing sanctions and a way to redirect frozen Russian assets to post-war reconstruction efforts.

Reuters reported that Yellen also praised Zelensky for his efforts to strengthen governance and clamp down on corruption during wartime.

Yellen also reaffirmed the U.S.'s support for Ukraine, saying that it will continue "for as long as it takes."

Her trip comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital and pledged additional defense aid.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
